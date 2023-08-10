They Know Even Less Than What They Say

I don't even want to bother with the specific example because it's on a fairly niche subject none of you care about, but I read a piece today in a major newspaper on a subject I know a bit about by someone whose sources of information on the subject quite literally included an "old friend" who had no more expertise than the writer.
Know nothing punditry from people whose job it is to crank out two columns per week and who can't even be bothered to do as much research as skimming the Wikipedia page is enraging.
Sure opinions are like assholes, and we (as I do) can express them even if they aren't fully informed, but it's maddening when it's paired with the traditional hectoring Word from above tone beloved of certain pundits.