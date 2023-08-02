How Did We Get Here

I'm not even a particularly advanced Jan6-ologist, but I was, you know, watching this shit in real time and that they planned to do a coup and use the Insurrection Act as he was, post-election, installing loyalists into top Pentagon positions (TOTALLY NORMAL!!!) was known!!!
Trump had been talking about the Insurrection Act all year!!! He talked about it for protests, then for election sites!!!
Can debate the probability of this actually succeeding but they were planning
! Real planning. We could see it! What was it for???
I, personally, was skeptical about successful violence on Jan. 6 because I thought the Capitol Police had their shit together! This was a mistake!
The answer to the question in the title is: centrist dipshits, it's always centrist dipshits.