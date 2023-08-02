Peter Baker Special

The third indictment of the former president is the first to get to the heart of the matter: Can a sitting leader of the country spread lies to hold onto power even after voters reject him?The indictment:
Can a sitting president spread lies about an election and try to employ the authority of the government to overturn the will of the voters without consequence?Yes it's the last bit that's the problem, but 'prosecutors need to prove Trump was lying which of course they can't do' is the right wing line.
Putting it simply: lies were part of the conspiracy, but the lies are not the crimes.