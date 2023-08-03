Innocence And Guilt

If there's clear video of me beating someone to death, unprovoked, but the trial judge throws out this evidence because of an improper warrant, my guilt is hardly in question even if I avoid prison.
This isn't precisely the same as what Trump is facing, of course, but it highlights the problem of journalists conflating "are Trump's lawyers clever enough to keep him out of prison?" (an interesting question, but pure speculation) with "did Trump do this obviously horrendous thing we watched him do even if there was lots of pretending not to notice at the time."
The coverage by Trump's favorite journalists strongly implies "maybe he didn't do it" in part because it fronts the legal defenses.