Was swapping covid stories with friends the other night, and while none of us think of ourselves as having "long Covid" we all took a significant amount of time to recover (me least of all of us, probably, but it still wasn't trivial).
One of the "lessons" I hoped "we" would learn from covid was that people don't necessarily have full and speedy recoveries from all kinds of viral illnesses, that even those things we think of us being relatively harmless because they rarely kill people can have very longlasting effects.
"We" forget that one pretty quickly, as with most things.