Quite often when I point out Dems hate focusing on this stuff people vehemently disagree. And, no, really, their instinct is to run away from it as fast as possible.
What they want to do is talk about the economy - repeat "their standard pitch about the economy" which involves telling people "the economy is good" or something. This is where Dems always snap back to when events temporarily pull the rubber band.
And I know nobody on the Dem side likes to acknowledge this, but the "Trump economy" was quite good for a lot of people. I don't think people generally look back on 2017-2019 as a period of economic stagnation and deprivation!