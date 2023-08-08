Regularly people are shocked to discover that the WSJ editorial page is as loony as Fox News (not Scott here, he knows). But they rarely take the next step and consider the likely consequences of that being pumped into the heads of the richest people in the country daily. There's this odd belief that those people must just read it for the news, that they are smart enough to chuckle at the opinion page, that the rich people (who must be smart!!!) can't possibly be this brain poisoned.
It's the companion to the idea that it's only the dumbasses in Ohio diners who are MAGA conservatives.