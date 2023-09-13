Wednesday, September 13, 2023

"Advising"

I don't think MBS really heeds Tony Blair's "advice." Advising in this context generally means being paid for PR, or being paid, essentially, to look the other way. Every influential think tank in DC is swimming in money from horrible state actors and horrible rich entities, and while they might not all actively advocate for their interests, it does make sure they don't act against them. 
But Blair’s post-Downing Street activities have always drawn criticism. He confirmed that he was — and still is — providing advice to the Saudi government, in spite of the brutal murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

He is unapologetic. “What’s going on in Saudi at the moment is incredibly important,” he said. “None of that takes away from the terrible crime of Khashoggi, of course not, but if you look what’s happening there, it’s a social revolution.
Specifically, Blair is being paid to say things like, "if you look what’s happening there, it’s a social revolution."

Tom was promising that one too!:
But even Tom backed off, presumably because he isn't actually on the payroll.
by Atrios at 09:00