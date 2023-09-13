Running a point to point shuttle autonomously is probably not a problem. Running an autonomous bus on a completely separated right of way is probably not a problem (and, hell, if that's how you convince electeds who hate public transit but love gadgets to build such things, fine). But running a bus on most normal city streets? Just another example of taking neato technology and trying to apply it to the hardest problems
.
A fully autonomous bus is now in regular service in Scotland. It still has employees, two in fact.
Most people who make these decisions never actually do things like "ride a bus." If they did they'd know how hard it is to be a fucking bus driver.
I ride buses most days, but nobody asks me to make these decisions.