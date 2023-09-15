A rising Republican star tipped by many to be Donald Trump's running mate should he win the presidential nomination has been involved in a clandestine affair for years, multiple sources tell DailyMail.com.
Married South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, 51 – who stresses her belief in 'family values' – and Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, who is also married, began carrying on in 2019, if not before.
Freak Show
For awhile I moved past "adultery is newsworthy because these people are gross hypocrites" because they'd backed off some of that stuff, and I'd rather private lives be private. But then they went back to being increasingly homophobic and misogynistic and fuck these people.
