Happy Rudy Giuliani Day

My big life failure is that everyone somehow forgot just what a shitshow the Bush administration was. It wasn't just disastrous and mendacious, it was also utterly and completely absurd in the way that the Trump administration was. Completely ridiculous things every damn day, the horror of which was compounded by a news media absolutely committed to propping up these stupid awful people as Very Serious stewards of the post-9/11 era.
I see some backlash on social media about zoomers making 9/11 jokes and, really, make all the 9/11 jokes you can think of. People being murdered isn't funny, but basically everything else from that era should be mocked.
Since we are all (rightly) horrified at the open racism at the moment, I implore people to remember the open racism against Muslims, blessed by the same coalition of dipshit centrists and Republicans, that permeated that era.