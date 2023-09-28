Just Not Bothering

That rich people find ways (legal, pseudolegal, not legal) to fiddle their taxes is not new, but that many of them are just "lol not gonna bother" is quite amazing
Nearly 1,000 tax filers who earn more than $1 million per year have still not filed federal tax returns for at least one year from 2017 to 2020, according to IRS data provided to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
What’s more, the 2,000 people who represent the highest-income non-filers in one or more of those years owe a total of more than $900 million in federal taxes, the data shows.