Just an iconic tree/view in Northern England, right in the middle of Hadrian's Wall. Due to the position and orientation of the ridge, and the varying position of the sun in the sky, both throughout the day and throughout the seasons that far north, it was endlessly photographable with varying light combinations.
Police are investigating the deliberate felling of one of the UK's most iconic trees, which appears to have been cut down in an act of vandalism.
The large tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was apparently cut down overnight.
Quick taste of photos.