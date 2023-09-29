One thing which angered me during the Obama administration was their failure to do the little things that were well within their executive power (or the types of things they could slip into legislation without much controversy). They could always argue that big bad Max Baucus or the Republicans were preventing them from doing the big stuff, but where was the little stuff?
People would understandably ask what little stuff I was talking about. I had a few answers back then, but the list is certainly very very long.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of additional students in schools serving low-income communities will be eligible to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost under a rule change announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.