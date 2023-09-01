Friday, September 01, 2023

Proud Boys

Zach Rehl was a local menace in Philly for a few years so it's good to see some consequences.
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat.
Always a discussion to be had about why SOME people get insanely long sentence and some don't and I offer no justifications for the below guideline sentences here. However, I will say those sentences are long enough to basically take your life away and in the case of Biggs, due to his health, probably will.
