WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat.Always a discussion to be had about why SOME people get insanely long sentence and some don't and I offer no justifications for the below guideline sentences here. However, I will say those sentences are long enough to basically take your life away and in the case of Biggs, due to his health, probably will.
Friday, September 01, 2023
Proud Boys
Zach Rehl was a local menace in Philly for a few years so it's good to see some consequences.
by Atrios at 09:00