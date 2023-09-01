Surprising (Or Fake Surprising) Only Dipshit Centrists

Basically: ban after 12 weeks with exceptions (and this would work GREAT), and somehow illegal abortions would be illegal without prosecuting anyone involved because that would be barbaric. Also it would just be left to the states so people could always travel.
That compromise was never on the table, of course, and has not taken very long at all to show that "exceptions" never are in practice, they're going to prosecute everybody, and we now have restrictions on interstate travel for women.
That frustration is driving a new strategy in heavily conservative cities and counties across Texas. Designed by the architects of the state’s “heartbeat” ban that took effect months before Roe fell, ordinances like the one proposed in Llano — where some 80 percent of voters in the county backed President Donald Trump in 2020 — make it illegal to transport anyone to get an abortion on roads within the city or county limits. The laws allow any private citizen to sue a person or organization they suspect of violating the ordinance.
Antiabortion advocates behind the measure are targeting regions along interstates and in areas with airports, with the goal of blocking off the main arteries out of Texas and keeping pregnant women hemmed within the confines of their antiabortion state. These provisions have already passed in two counties and two cities, creating legal risk for those traveling on major highways including Interstate 20 and Route 84, which head toward New Mexico, where abortion remains legal and new clinics have opened to accommodate Texas women. Several more jurisdictions are expected to vote on the measure in the coming weeks.