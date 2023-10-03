Why do centrists keep falling for this? The answer, to paraphrase Voltaire is that, since no-one like the imagined intelligent, honest conservative exists, they have to be invented. In reality, intelligent honest conservatives, are either ex-Republicans (for example, David French and the Bulwark group) or open enemies of democracy (Adrian Vermeule).
But once they recognise that there is no serious thought to their political right, centrists would have to recognise that they themselves are the conservatives. That would entail an intellectual obligation to engage with the left, which is the last thing they want.
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Centrist Dipshits
The simple explanation is they prefer fascism to socialism - and perhaps more importantly fascists to socialists - though "socialism" is just mild social democracy. There are more complicated explanations, too, but that's really it.
by Atrios at 09:00