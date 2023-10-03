Ideological, But Not Just

There was a big push against The Left from the centrist dipshists after Biden got elected, in part because SBF was funding various important pieces of the propaganda network, and in part because the wrong sorts of people were getting White House jobs.
You know, too many Elizabeth Warren staffers instead of my friends.
Sure it's ideology and pure corruption, but it's also about which rival gangs achieve power for its own sake.
Not *everybody* thinks like that, but quite a lot of people who achieve power do so because they think a bit too much like that.