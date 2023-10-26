Fucking It Into The Sun

Christ what an asshole.
What Tom Friedman, his moustaches pulsing with wisdom, is saying here is, basically, "what the fuck did you would think would happen when you adopted the Kushner-Netanyahu Peace Plan?"
On top of all of this, the United States appeared to be getting close to forging a deal for Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel — which would have been the crowning achievement of Netanyahu’s effort to prove that Israel could have normal relations with Arab and Muslim states and not have to give one inch to the Palestinians.