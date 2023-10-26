Thursday, October 26, 2023

Fucking It Into The Sun

Here's a thread about how Biden ghoul Jake Sullivan wrote a hilariously timed piece for Foreign Policy. They couldn't pull back the print edition, but let him take out the hilarious parts for the online edition, hoping that no one would notice.

Christ what an asshole.

What Tom Friedman, his moustaches pulsing with wisdom, is saying here is, basically, "what the fuck did you would think would happen when you adopted the Kushner-Netanyahu Peace Plan?"
On top of all of this, the United States appeared to be getting close to forging a deal for Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel — which would have been the crowning achievement of Netanyahu’s effort to prove that Israel could have normal relations with Arab and Muslim states and not have to give one inch to the Palestinians.
by Atrios at 11:30