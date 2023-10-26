What's Good For Milo Minderbinder Is Good For America

The Professional Democrats are back in charge, baby.
The White House has been quietly urging lawmakers in both parties to sell the war efforts abroad as a potential economic boom at home.
Aides have been distributing talking points to Democrats and Republicans who have been supportive of continued efforts to fund Ukraine’s resistance to make the case that doing so is good for American jobs, according to five White House aides and lawmakers familiar with the effort and granted anonymity to speak freely.
Won't this cause inflation? (/snark)