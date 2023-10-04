Wednesday, October 04, 2023

How Dare The Democrats

Amazing stuff, of course Jake's just their regular mouthpiece.



If this situation was somehow reversed, reporters would find it insane to suggest that the Republicans had a responsibility to rescue a Dem speaker.

[Republicans lob shit at Democrats, then start rubbing it all over each other]

Dems: If you promise to reduce the shit you throw at us by 10%, we'll get some handy wipes for you.

Republicans: NO WAY I WILL NEGOTIATE WITH THE DEMONCRATS, SUCK IT TRAITORS

DC reporters: Democrats, why aren't you cleaning the shit off your good colleagues?

[Republicans then dunk Democrats in the shit tank some more]

DC reporters: Can't believe the Democrats brought this upon themselves.
by Atrios at 11:30