How Dare The Democrats

If this situation was somehow reversed, reporters would find it insane to suggest that the Republicans had a responsibility to rescue a Dem speaker.
[Republicans lob shit at Democrats, then start rubbing it all over each other]
Dems: If you promise to reduce the shit you throw at us by 10%, we'll get some handy wipes for you.
Republicans: NO WAY I WILL NEGOTIATE WITH THE DEMONCRATS, SUCK IT TRAITORS
DC reporters: Democrats, why aren't you cleaning the shit off your good colleagues?
[Republicans then dunk Democrats in the shit tank some more]
DC reporters: Can't believe the Democrats brought this upon themselves.