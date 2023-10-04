We spent the night in the Green Zone, in the poolhouse of one of Saddam’s palaces. A little weird, I got to be honest with you. But I felt safe. And so in the morning, I got up early — not that I make this a great habit — but I went to the gym because I just couldn’t sleep and everything else. Well, sure enough, the guard wouldn’t let me in. Said I didn’t have the correct credentials.Thanks, Neera, for destroying the ThinkProgress archive, also, too.
It’s 5:00 in the morning. I haven’t had sleep. I was not very happy with this two-bit security guard. So you know, I said, “I want to see your supervisor.” Thirty minutes later, the supervisor wasn’t happy with me, they escort me back to my room. It happens. I guess I didn’t need to work out anyway.
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Now There's A Name I Hadn't Heard In Awhile
McHenry was a piece of shit back in the day, but I had to remind myself of why (just an example).
by Atrios at 10:30