One of the more ridiculous ideas that was promoted during the Obama years was that the president was JUST SO POWERLESS OVER everything. This was a haha-laugh-at-the-ridiculous-lefties thing. Oh they think Obama can just TELL MAX BAUCUS WHAT TO DO? Oh, what idiots, they think Obama can just GIVE A SPEECH and MAKE THINGS HAPPEN??? Executive power? Never EVEN HEARD OF HER! Harharhaharharhar.
The president does not have inifinite power, but I suspect doing things like promising billions in military and other aid are expressions of that extremely limited power. Also, not promising such things.