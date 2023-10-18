I can't find it now, but a few days ago there was a tweet from a reporter who described how a Republican member said something. Then, when the recording was off, he said almost the opposite!
The member was not named, and this was just passed along as an anecdote suggesting Gym had more problems getting votes than public reports suggested (the recording off version was a quote something along the lines of he is fucked), but what an indictment of the whole game: reporters functioning mostly as mouthpieces for various factions even when they know fully well the public comments are just PR.
This reporter didn’t quite do that, but it is such standard practice. Sarah Sanders' whole thing was saying one thing to the assembled journalists publicly then running to Maggie to give her the anonymous scoops, which contradicted the public assertions.
Political journalism as practiced is just an entirely corrupt enterprise.