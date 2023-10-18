Not Going To Read That

Life's too short to read Bretbug, but Biden must have done something truly monstrous?
Bret's a pretty good example of something I keep hitting on. Forget his intelligence (limited), and his politics (bad), do you think that, on any issue, Bret cares about other human beings? Do you think he is someone to turn to when the question involves how we can make life better for anyone who isn't Bret and maybe his closest people? If he ever adopts the language of giving-a-shit-about-other-people do you imagine this is anything but absurd playacting? That he isn't just laughing at the readers he imagines believes him? Message: Bret cares!
Not even picking on Bret here. True of so many of them!