We're The Goddamn MotherFucking US Of A

Scott Pelley: Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?Yes but what else?
President Biden: No. We're the United States of America for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history-- not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense.
Not directed at Biden, precisely, but the discourse of decades of things we supposedly can't afford.
Imprisoning people for the crime of being homeless, despite it being cheaper just to house them, that's always affordable, too.