Who's Next

The problem with Speaker of the House is it's actually kind of a real job, requiring someone who takes "doing work" seriously or at least having the staff who do. And most of the lunatics think politics work is getting Fox News hits and similar.
I'm not even wondering who can get elected. I'm just wondering who can get elected and actually manage to do the job.
A couple decades of hiring the worst people, and there are not a large number of Republican staffers who know how to do anything but shitpost.