You Have To Explain What A Bunch Of Demented Evil Freaks They Are

One problem with the Dem messaging strategy, generally, is that they expect people to figure things out all by themselves, or that journalists will do the explaining for them. I don't know if this kind of "stunt" is right way to do it, but I do know that most of the country has no idea about Gym Jordan's behavior when he was at OSU, and the only way to ensure that "old news" is covered is to somehow make it "new news."
And, no, I'm not just contemplating cynical partisan strategery here. Gym is very bad guy! People should know that!!!