How Does This Keep Happening

The Biden administration has been providing Israel with the location of humanitarian groups in Gaza for weeks to prevent strikes against their facilities. But Israel has continued to hit such sites.
The information included GPS coordinates of a number of medical facilities and information on movements of aid groups in Gaza to the Israeli government for at least a month, according to three people familiar with the communications. All were granted anonymity because they feared speaking publicly would make it more difficult for aid groups to operate in Gaza.
Maybe they should stop sending Israel their target list.
Assuming good faith on the part of the administration (I am not saying this assumption is correct), you have people who have this idea of "Israel" that cannot be reconciled with the reality of "Netanyahu's Israel" and they refuse to update.
I suspect there are people in the administration who understand this and think it's bad, and they are silent so as not to lose their jobs.
There are people in the administration who understand it fully well and think it is very good, very good indeed. The Blob is not filled with good faith advocates of Palestinian interests.
And then there are people who will not update their beliefs about the country (I suspect this is Biden himself), no matter what the reality.