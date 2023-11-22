The US Has A Lot Of Extreme Weather

I regularly point out that, in some sense, much of the US has the worst weather in the world (I am sure pedants can find worse places), in that many of our most populated areas regularly have both extremely hot summers AND extremely cold/snowy winters. There are hot places, and there are cold places, but not everywhere has regular 95 degree days in the summer AND regular below freezing days in the winter.
Having both extremes isn't that common!
Also the US has places that are even hotter and even colder. I think, due to this, extreme temperatures sound fairly "normal" because we hear about them all the time. It's -18 in North Dakota! It's 113 in Phoenix!
I was surprised that 112 was a record in Brazil. Brazil seems like a place that gets hot a lot! (I understand Brazil is a very large place, but SOMEWHERE in Brazil!)
Also air conditioning is pretty standard almost everywhere in the US (exceptions, I know), while for various reasons (including shorter seasons when it's "necessary") adoption rates have been lower elsewhere.