I Suspect She'll Change Her Mind At The Last Minute

Because of course.
A federal judge on Friday declined former President Donald Trump’s request to postpone the May start date of the trial in the special counsel’s classified documents case.
Judge Aileen Cannon in a new court filing Friday did leave open the possibility of pushing back the trial date at a later date, saying she will consider the issue when the parties meet for a March 1 scheduling conference.
Practically promising it already.