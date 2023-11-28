Tuesday, November 28, 2023

LALALALA I CAN'T HEAR YOU

Israeli leaders at all levels have been releasing the most absolutely psycopathic genocidal statements for a month now, which most US politicians pretend not to hear, and Bibi's just like "Hahaha that stupid Joe does whatever I want and there will never be a two state solution." Have some self respect, maaaaaan!
by Atrios at 09:00