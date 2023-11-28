Have some self respect, maaaaaan!
#Scoop (Israel's @kann_news): #Netanyahu to fellow Likud members:— Yonatan Touval (@Yonatan_Touval) November 27, 2023
▪️ "I'm the only one who'll prevent a Palest state in Gaza, Judea and Samaria
▪️ "I'm the only one who can withstand U.S. pressure;
▪️ "I know Biden for 40 years.
▪️ "I know how to manage American public opinion." pic.twitter.com/7xxNgRU48k
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
LALALALA I CAN'T HEAR YOU
Israeli leaders at all levels have been releasing the most absolutely psycopathic genocidal statements for a month now, which most US politicians pretend not to hear, and Bibi's just like "Hahaha that stupid Joe does whatever I want and there will never be a two state solution."
by Atrios at 09:00