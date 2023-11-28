WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning in Iowa this year, Donald Trump said he was prevented during his presidency from using the military to quell violence in primarily Democratic cities and states.What violence was that, precisely?
...
Trump has not spelled out precisely how he might use the military during a second term, although he and his advisers have suggested they would have wide latitude to call up units. While deploying the military regularly within the country’s borders would be a departure from tradition, the former president already has signaled an aggressive agenda if he wins, from mass deportations to travel bans imposed on certain Muslim-majority countries.
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Sounds Crazy, No?
Can't believe Trump wishes to gently violate our noble traditions.
by Atrios at 10:30