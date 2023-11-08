Not A Bad Day

Number one: Abortion in the Ohio constitution! Reporters and pundits are convinced that voters are with Republicans on abortion, but in these Ohio diners they aren't so sure.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that ensures access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care, the latest victory for abortion rights supporters since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.Assist from Bolts for this stuff, invaluable for state/local elections.