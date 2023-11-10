Struggling A Bit Here

This fine blog has never been an uncritical cheerleader of all things Democrat, but I generally operate with the premise that they're basically the good guys (#notalldemocrats, but you know what I mean) and in more than just a a lesserevilism sense.
Watching their reponse to the slaughter in Gaza is making that a bit difficult.
As my man Bret said, the point is to de-escalate. You don't have to have strong opinions on WHICH SIDE is correct in any conflict to have that be your overriding priority. And that is not the overriding priority.
I don't want to be told that the they are powerless as they are rushing to ship arms and aid to Israel. They, by their own admission, are not using that power.
Pope's gotta get Joe on the phone.