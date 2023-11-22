The Israel Of The Mind

Related to this,
US journalists often even ignore what Haaretz is saying about what is happening in the country. When I say that I don't just mean factual reporting (though that too), I mean the overall picture painted of the various divisions within the country. I don't claim to know much about anything, but I can see how "Israel" is portrayed in the US media has little to do with the actual country as portrayed by Israeli media (both the more balanced Haaretz and the more psycopathic outlets), and I'm not even talking about the current conflict.