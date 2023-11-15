The MAGA Cinematic Universe

A question that people - journalists, Professional Democrats, opnionators, etc. - should think about is why, exactly, there's this massive cast of B- and C- list MAGA characters without there being any equivalent on The Left. You probably have to be a little bit online to be aware of most of them, but most people are at least a little online now. Like why is Laura Loomer?
There isn't a simple answer to this question, but it's part of the issue of general asymmetries in how politics is covered.
This pre-dates and transcends Trump, of course. An equivalent cast of characters existed during the Bush years, during the Obama years, and now (some the same, some newish!).