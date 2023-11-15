Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The MAGA Cinematic Universe

A question that people - journalists, Professional Democrats, opnionators, etc. - should think about is why, exactly, there's this massive cast of B- and C- list MAGA characters without there being any equivalent on The Left. You probably have to be a little bit online to be aware of most of them, but most people are at least a little online now. Like why is Laura Loomer?

There isn't a simple answer to this question, but it's part of the issue of general asymmetries in how politics is covered.

This pre-dates and transcends Trump, of course. An equivalent cast of characters existed during the Bush years, during the Obama years, and now (some the same, some newish!).
by Atrios at 09:00