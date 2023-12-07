And Speaking Of Michigan

You don't go bankrupt when you're out of money, you go bankrupt when you owe lots of money.
Lansing — A group of Republicans is preparing to release a report that contends the Michigan GOP is "on the brink of bankruptcy" because of struggles fundraising under Chairwoman Kristina Karamo and about $600,000 in outstanding debts, according to a draft of the findings.
And lol.
Carpenter's draft report found the Michigan Republican Party's main fundraising account had about $315,000 in it as of Nov. 30, less than a year before the 2024 presidential election. But the party owes about $509,000 on its longstanding line of credit with Comerica Bank, along with $110,000 in debt related to paying actor Jim Caviezel to speak at a conference in September, according to the draft report.