What Can You Say

The Israel Defense Forces says public discussions about the state of captives held in Gaza has moved into reckless territory, urging those responsible to knock it off.I have no idea what's happening with the hostages, but neither does Matthew Miller (by his own admission). This is Radio Rwanda stuff.
“The conversation around the issue is irresponsible, inaccurate and should be avoided,” the IDF says in a rare statement.
The pushback is apparently in response to comments from US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller Monday that Hamas terrorists likely held back on freeing female hostages because it did not want them to speak publicly about being subjected to rape and other sexual violence.
The IDF's incentives are a bit mixed, here.