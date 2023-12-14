But He Promised!

Can't believe Rudes is denying us this joy.
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani declined to take the stand Thursday to defend himself in a federal lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers, who say his baseless claims that they stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump destroyed their reputations and exposed them to a torrent of vicious threats and insults.
Despite his repeated statements that he expected to testify in his defamation damages trial, Giuliani’s defense passed on Thursday morning, moving the four-day-old trial to closing arguments after attorneys for plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss rested their case. The pair are asking a federal jury in Washington, D.C., to award them up to $47 million in damages after U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell found Giuliani liable by default in August based on his admissions and failure to turn over evidence in the case.