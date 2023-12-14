Not Gonna Read That

I admit I am not going to read 17,000 words from James Bennet in The Economist about The New York Times, but from what I've gathered he thinks it was bad when he was there because it caved to criticism from ridiculous pig people from minority communities, but it is good now because it has declared war on trans people and NOT listened to those critics.
Bennett was the one who resigned after the "send in the military to kill all the black people" controversy. I guess he is still mad. Reminder that he admitted he didn't even read the piece before it was published (as I am not reading his piece). You only had one job, my guy.
The only paragraph I read: it's enough.
No matter how bad you think the Times elite are, they are always always worse.