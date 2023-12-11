Been slacking off on my Rudy coverage lately
Rudy Giuliani’s defamation damages trial is set to begin Monday as the court considers the monetary damages the former Donald Trump attorney must pay two election workers.
The trial, which is expected to last four days, marks the last step in a monthslong legal battle between Giuliani and former Georgia election workers Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and Ruby Freeman, who accused Giuliani of smearing them after the 2020 election, when he served as the head of Trump’s legal team.