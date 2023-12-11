Woke Jen Rubin

She isn't perfect on every issue, and joking aside I don't really care about praising her, but this is a much better piec
e than her colleague Marcus's from the other day. And Ruth is the liberal!
Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. sneered in his majority opinion that reversed nearly 50 years of abortion rights precedent, “Women are not without electoral or political power.” Neither are men, who also support abortion rights. Moreover, if Dobbs attempted to get the courts “out of” the abortion issue, it has failed miserably.
To the contrary, bans have opened a Pandora’s box of litigation as doctors, courts and women try to make sense of laws ill-suited to determine medical decisions. Courts will be more deeply involved than ever as vague and unworkable laws come before them and as women such as Cox seek refuge in the courts. Dobbs has only enmeshed courts more deeply in difficult health-care decisions.
As abortion rights activists predicted, Republicans remained trapped in a dilemma of their own making. Having catered to extreme antiabortion forces and backed extreme and unworkable abortion bans in a slew of states and nationally, they cannot retreat from their stance without infuriating their base. Seeing the political wreckage in the wake of Dobbs, they are unable to step away from a policy that is wildly out of step with a large majority of Americans. They should prepare to reap the political whirlwind in 2024.
Marcus's piece was excruciating.
I strongly support the right to abortion. But I believe that those on the other side are, for the most part, motivated by the sincere belief that abortion is the taking of a human life. And so, I try to write about this contested subject with respect for their views, and for the moral underpinning of their convictions.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is an exception. He deserves no such respect, only condemnation for his unnecessary, inexplicable cruelty. No moral person — no person with true compassion for life — could be launched on Paxton’s current crusade against a Texan named Kate Cox.
They're the same people, Ruth!!! You just refuse to believe it and have for decades!!!