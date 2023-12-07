A Texas judge on Friday issued a temporary exemption to the state’s abortion ban that would allow women with complicated pregnancies to obtain the procedure and keep doctors free from prosecution if they determined the fetus would not survive after birth.I know people can't just up and leave places, but I do not know how anyone childbearing age who has options can stay in one of these states. Not faulting people! As I said, I get that people don't really have that freedom. But if, for example, I had a teen daughter, I'd be sending her to university out of state somewhere (she would have some say in the matter, of course).
But hours later, the attorney general’s office filed an appeal with the Texas Supreme Court, blocking the judge’s order from taking effect.
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Surely There Will Be Exceptions For The LifeAndHealthOfTheMother
People who actually paid attention knew pro-lifers laughed at that, as they always mocked such things as "the pregnant woman can just say she's sad." And here we are.
