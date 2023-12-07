NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main lobbying group for U.S. retailers retracted its claim that "organized retail crime" accounted for nearly half of all inventory losses in 2021 after finding that incorrect data was used for its analysis.The anecdotes tended to center around the big chain pharmacies, and they'd use this "fact" to excuse any branch closures. But "we" all have the same complaints about those stores (and I used to love my local big chain pharmacy branch) - they're always understaffed and half the things you want to buy are locked up.
A spokesperson for the National Retail Federation said Tuesday that the organization had removed the sentence from its report on organized retail crime published in April. It produced the report in collaboration with private security firm K2 Integrity.
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Two Years Of Gullible Coverage
I do wish journalists would occasionally step up and admit they were responsible for spreading bullshit.
by Atrios at 13:30