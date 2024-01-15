Ban TikTok

BIDEN/TRUMP -- A Biden/Trump general election, if that's the outcome of the primary season, would represent a battle of markedly unpopular candidates. Among all adults, Biden's approval rating is just 33% in this poll, worse than Trump's low as president (36%) and the lowest since George W. Bush from 2006-2008. Fifty-eight percent disapprove of Biden's work.
#Notalldemocrats of course but there are lots of people whose job is "politics" with an eye towards "beach" and they keep winning as long as no one blames them for the losses.
The arc of their careers is long and it bends towards getting rich.
Yes I'm a bit cynical today but I see how the actual good people in politics tend to get stomped, while the amoral weirdos thrive, just a bit too often.