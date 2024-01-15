Monday, January 15, 2024

Seems Bad

I don't know Ahmed, but accusing a journalist of just fabricating a quote (not that the quote is wrong, or he get played by a source, but that he just made it up) is a big deal! We can discuss whether Watson is freelancing or if this is coming from the bosses. Well he has a funny name so you can say anything about him.
by Atrios at 09:00