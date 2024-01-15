We can discuss whether Watson is freelancing or if this is coming from the bosses.
20 hours after my deadline—now my story has been read by >150k people—WH has sent comment. Spox Adrienne Watson: "This story is not true. Quotes attributed to US officials are made up."— Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) January 13, 2024
Watson played no role in my interviews.
My quotes are real. Biden team again echoing Trump. https://t.co/cQLVJgnnSK
Well he has a funny name so you can say anything about him.
Earlier in the day, a contact told me a US official they contacted about my story said I lack credibility & am seen as an extremist.— Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) January 13, 2024
Such smear tactics in response to scrutiny & journalism are scary—and reflective of the Trump-style thinking Biden is selling himself as opposing.