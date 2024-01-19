Friday, January 19, 2024

Brain Geniuses

'Tis the season of yelling at Lefties for being unhappy but I would suggest yelling at the people in charge.
Several Democrats — including House Armed Services Committee ranking member Adam Smith (D-Wash.), House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and border Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas) — said yesterday that if Johnson puts the Senate deal on the floor, some in their party would likely step in to make sure he holds on as speaker.

“Our job is not to save Johnson, but I think it would be a mighty pity, if he did the right thing … for us not to support him,” Thompson said. “Up to this point, he’s been a fairly honest broker.”
"Defense" Democrat swant to pass a Republican-approved immigration/asylum/"border" crackdown and will save the absolute freak Christian Nationalist Johnson in order to do so.  Gotta keep the $ flowing!

...The Aristocrats!
by Atrios at 14:30