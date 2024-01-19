Las Vegas seems to be on a roll with bad ideas lately. There’s the whole debacle that was the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. There’s a new ordinance that could land you in jail for up to six months and hit you with a $1,000 fine if you block pedestrian walkways. And now Vegas officials are doubling down on considering Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels a viable public transportation option.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that both Clark County and Las Vegas city officials have approved the sale of 1.8 acres of land near the University of Nevada Las Vegas to a mysterious affiliate of The Boring Company only known as Object Dash. These mystery buyers have been purchasing tiny spots of land in various spots across the city for over a year now: late last year, another mysterious affiliate buyer called Open Dash purchased 1.4 acres for $3.7 million in the city’s Chinatown for a Loop station. In Summer 2022, 2.2 acres of land across from the Mandala Bay casino on the Vegas Strip was sold to a buyer who “wished to remain anonymous,” and some suspect that was Object Dash as well.
Friday, January 19, 2024
Sure Why Not
Vegas should be a transit/pedestrian paradise, as should any "resort" town, but they are violently against it.
by Atrios at 13:30