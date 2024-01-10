Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Can We Stop Pretending Now

Israel has no intention of supporting a "two state solution" and this has been a sham for decades to allow everyone to kick the issue down the road until... this.
What Mr. Blinken left unspoken was the utter reversal that would be required by the Israeli government, which is now controlled by a right-wing coalition. It has opposed Palestinian statehood and also made it an ever-dimmer prospect by expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, undermining the Palestinian Authority there and taking steps that have helped Hamas retain control of Gaza.
Have some self-respect, MAAAAN. Your buddy Netanyahu just laughs at you.
by Atrios at 10:30