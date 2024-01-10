What Mr. Blinken left unspoken was the utter reversal that would be required by the Israeli government, which is now controlled by a right-wing coalition. It has opposed Palestinian statehood and also made it an ever-dimmer prospect by expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, undermining the Palestinian Authority there and taking steps that have helped Hamas retain control of Gaza.Have some self-respect, MAAAAN. Your buddy Netanyahu just laughs at you.
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Can We Stop Pretending Now
Israel has no intention of supporting a "two state solution" and this has been a sham for decades to allow everyone to kick the issue down the road until... this.
by Atrios at 10:30